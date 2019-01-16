Online consumers in India are clearly ahead of the global average: Study

According to Accenture Research, online consumers in India are clearly ahead of the global average when it comes to adopting digital voice assistants.

After conducting a survey among 22,500 consumers in 21 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China and India, the researchers found that half of online consumers globally now use these devices but in India there is a 72 per cent adoption rate. "Standalone voice assistants or smart speakers are one of the fastest-adopted technologies in India and have a 97 per cent satisfaction rate among consumers," according to the ...