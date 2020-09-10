PE investments worth $1.9 bn in August, dipping 53% from July deals

PE/VC investments worth $1.9 billion were made in August: 54 per cent lower compared to $4.3 billion the same month last year and 53% lower compared to this July ($4.1 billion).

The decline was due to fewer large deals across segments, according to EY-IVCA data. August 2020 saw 75 deals, with $1.1 billion invested committed in financial services. “PE/VC investments in August 2020 have been muted compared to May, June and July 2020 that had seen a flurry of PE investments primarily driven by the Jio Platform deals," said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity ...