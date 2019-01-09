Post GST, more global investors set eyes on India's warehousing, logistics

A new set of investors such as Singapore’s Mapletree, UK’s CDC and Actis, Shapoorji Pallonji and others are joining their global peers to invest in warehousing and logistics facilities in the country, according to sources in the know. These investors are looking to tap the opportunities in the segment in the post-Goods & Services tax (GST) regime, which has made the country a uniform market.

Growing demand from e-commerce companies is an added attraction, sources said. Mapletree has set up a dedicated team in Bengaluru, headed by Souvik Mukherjee who was chief ...