1 Jean-Antoine Chaptal, comte de Chanteloup served as the Minister of Interior and Minster of Agriculture under Napoleon in the early 1800s.

Name the industry that uses a process that he developed and also mention the term. 2 Connect a one-time commodity trader with the Luxury and Degradation series and his Jim Beam-JB Turner Engine and arrive at a name. 3 Connect the name given to Japanese women who entertain through performing the ancient traditions of art, dance and singing and a town in Western Ethiopia and what do we arrive at? 4 This US-based architect-builder found that ...