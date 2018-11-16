Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding: Shallow stories of a deep affair

Who: The absence of pictures means an abundance of memes. It is a social media calamity. Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are married.

And for the restless men, women and trolls who have been bombarding Twitter with Bajirao Mastani pictures and Ram ki hui Leela captions, the couple has released at least two pictures as proof — they wore gold and red for their Konkani ceremony and deep red for the Sindhi one. And yes, Padukone and Singh’s trousseau was designed by Sabyasachi. You can worry about getting your rip-offs made later. For now, that’s all you need to ...