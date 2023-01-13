JUST IN
Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems
India may be in better economic shape to create a rupee trade zone
Start-up funding dips 33% YoY in CY22, early-stage funding grows: PwC India
Between FAME and fortune, EV players worried about their investments
India-US Trade Policy Forum to boost bilateral trade and investment
Big Tech's new reality in India: Stricter regulation, face-off with telcos
From RIL to L&T and Adani, corporate giants build on EPC rule change
Gas pricing up in the air: 2023 to see new trading products from exchanges
A growth glitch for Freshworks amid stalling economy, class action suit
Power shift: Rajiv Rattan's makeover mode after Indiabulls separation
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
India may be in better economic shape to create a rupee trade zone
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems

The two Detroit majors are struggling with lingering employee problems as they seek to drive out of the Indian market

Topics
Ford | Ford India | General Motors

Sohini Das & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai/Chennai 

Over the past five years, the two fabled Motown majors General Motors (in 2017) and Ford (in 2021) have announced that they would be driving out of India for lack of profit. But both are having trouble finding an exit route, and their problems offer clues to the kind of trouble large companies seeking exit options may face in India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ford

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 18:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.