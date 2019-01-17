Sidbi's new venture capital fund to back late-stage start-ups

State-run Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) plans to invest in late and growth-stage start-ups from its eighth fund, a Rs 7-10 billion New Horizons Fund, said a senior official. Sidbi's earlier funds focused on early-stage bets in start-ups and the micro small & medium enterprises (MSME) space.

For instance, it was the first institutional investor in payment gateway BillDesk; it also backed Carzonrent much before Uber and Ola were conceived. Sidbi has been managing funds of Rs 4-5 billion (such as its India Opportunities Fund, SME Fund or the Samriddhi ...