Smartphone play: Flipkart dominance continues with 54 % share in Q1

According to research firm Counterpoint, e-commerce channels captured a record 38 per cent share of the total channels during first quarter of 2018, driven by exclusive online launches and strong promotions during the latter part of the quarter. The e-commerce segment grew faster than the offline segment during first quarter of 2018. continues its dominance in the online market with 54 per cent share while holds second place with 30 per cent followed by with 14 per cent. Close to 30 exclusive smartphone models were launched in first quarter of 2018. Attractive full-screen displays, high capacity batteries and artificial intelligence features like face recognition were key differentiators for new launches. Xiaomi led online platforms with a share of 57 per cent during first quarter of 2018, followed by Samsung (14 per cent) and Huawei (Honor — 8 per cent).

The overwhelming demands on security leaders can have a paralysing effect, according to As an enterprise ecosystem grows, it becomes nearly impossible to understand the interconnectedness of it all. When a problem ripples through an ecosystem, unexpected consequences are likely, but analysts caution overreactions can do more harm than good. Last year, more than 15,000 vulnerabilities were disclosed publicly. A small portion of those were rated as a critical severity and posed an urgent threat. For example, while there are security risks constantly gaining attention, the data clearly shows now that over the last decade only a small number of vulnerabilities actually go on to be exploited, in fact, it’s only about one-eighth.