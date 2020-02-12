Speech and voice recognition industry set to grow by 41% in 2020: Report

The speech and voice recognition industry is set to grow by 41 per cent in the ongoing year. This is among the many findings of the report titled "Voice Technology in India: Now and Future - Consumer and business perspective" and compiled by digital agency WATConsult.

The main objective of this report is to share deep insights on voice-tech usage patterns, to consult brands and to help businesses make better decisions. The report focuses on the market of voice technology in India, the perception of voice assistants, home management with use of voice and data security concerns. ...