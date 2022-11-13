Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing

The Global Climate Budget 2022, released at The 2022 Conference or COP27, indicates that will record a higher rise in this year than other major countries. As per the report, India’s carbon dioxide emissions are expected to rise 6 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, while the US is expected to witness a 1.5 per cent increase. The European Union and China, on the other hand, would witness a decline (chart 1).