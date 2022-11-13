JUST IN
Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing

The Emissions Gap Report 2022 showed India's per capita carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 will be nearly the same as its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target

Topics
Climate Change | India | COP27

Anoushka Sawhney & Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing
While India’s forest cover increased by 3.8 per cent between 2010 and 2020, only China and the United Kingdom could add more.

The Global Climate Budget 2022, released at The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP27, indicates that India will record a higher rise in carbon emissions this year than other major countries. As per the report, India’s carbon dioxide emissions are expected to rise 6 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, while the US is expected to witness a 1.5 per cent increase. The European Union and China, on the other hand, would witness a decline (chart 1).

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:20 IST

