JUST IN
Statsguru: How Indian Railways is coming out of Covid-related disruption
Statsguru: Six charts show average variation in the Budget estimates
Statsguru: States' finances are improving, debt likely to shoot up
Statsguru: Six charts show faltering consumer protection in India
Statsguru: Energy to food prices, 6 charts explain India's inflation woes
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's global economic growth standing
Statsguru: Six charts show India is rapidly on FTA-signing spree
Statsguru: The next billion people will come from poorer nations
Statsguru: Six charts show Indian equity markets are nearing another high
Statsguru: Six charts show India's declining foreign exchange reserves
You are here: Home » Specials Â» Statguru
Indian private refiners may gain from EU's ban on Russian oil products
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Statsguru: India's telecom industry is lurching towards a duopoly

Vodafone's losses are expected to touch Rs 30,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Telecom industry | StatsGuru

Samreen Wani & Sachin P Mampatta 

Vodafone Idea, Vi

The government’s decision to take an equity stake in Vodafone Idea in lieu of the interest it owed on spectrum and other liabilities may only be a temporary reprieve amid rising concentration in the telecommunications sector.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.