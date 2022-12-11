Statsguru: Story of the home-made handset and India's upward mobility

One of the major objectives of the Indian government has been to boost electronics exports and reduce dependence on imports. Electronics exports have increased 1.9 times over the past decade, from $10.9 billion in FY13 (2012-13) to $20.2 billion in FY22 (2021-22). For the first six months in FY23, exports of consumer and industrial items at $13 billion were higher than the exports for FY19 (chart 1). But imports grew faster. A 2.1-times increase in imports led to the trade deficit widening from $19 billion in FY13 to $42 billion in FY22. In the first half of FY23, India’s trade deficit in electronics items was at $21 billion (chart 2).
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 18:44 IST
