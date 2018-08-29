Statspeak: How media, entertainment sector faces a major piracy problem

A new research by digital security firm Irdeto shows how the media and entertainment sector in India is facing a major piracy problem as it is among the top five countries for peer-to-peer (P2P) downloads. The Irdeto Global Consumer Piracy Threat Report shows over 965 million P2P downloads were made by internet users in the country between January 2017 and May 2018.

Even with the popularity of web videos, visits to P2P sites in India still account for 60 per cent of its piracy activity. The problem, however, is a global one. Highlights: