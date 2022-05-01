Story in Numbers: Asset growth of politicians between 2017 and 2022

-
ALSO READ
Goa Assembly polls: Assets of 37 re-contesting MLAs up 64% in five years
A BJP 'vistarak': Satyam Singh Chauhan, vital link between party and voters
What are virtual digital assets?
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Re-elected MLAs from ruling party added more wealth than others
-
The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 276 candidates and 85 MLAs who changed parties during the period 2017 to 2022 and recontested elections held during the recent Assembly elections 2022 in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.
This data analyses how much change these candidates reported in assets. Many have reported that their assets dropped in the five years that they represented their constituencies — but they still decided to recontest the election though from a different party.
But some reported a big increase in assets. This could be because of a business windfall, or other reasons unconnected with holding office, or the electoral exercise.
However, based on this data (of which only an illustrative sample is shown here) ADR has made a number of recommendations. Some of these relate to curbing defections through a variety of mechanisms. But some relate to the income data of candidates: Including cross-verification of assets of defecting MPs and MLAs and their immediate family members (spouses/children/other dependants). They could have defected or changed/joined a particular political party, where it is seen that there is a dubious multiplication of assets of an MP/MLA after making the switch.
The organisation also suggests that the practice of creating a number of political offices equivalent to the position or privileges of a minister be ended.
Source: ADR
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU