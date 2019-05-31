Summer special: Saffronart auction to feature Gaitonde, Souza works

For the world of Indian art, the year 1947 is significant for more than one reason. The year of Indian independence was also when a group of young artists, which included V S Gaitonde, F N Souza and M F Husain, came together to form the Progressive Artists’ Group.

Most members of the group that went on to enjoy cult status, and which also included writers and theatre personalities, leaned left politically, rejected traditional nationalist art and instead, chose to embrace modern art practices. Today, these artists are revered for being ahead of their time. Thus, the high interest ...