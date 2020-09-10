The beloved jeans are facing a mini-crisis, courtesy WFH

In 1872, when Jacob W Davis, the American tailor widely credited as the inventor of the modern jeans, asked Levi Strauss for financial help to get his garment patented, little did he know that he was setting off on a journey that would monumentally alter the face of the American clothing industry.

He understood the potential of his product, but it’s likely that he underestimated the scale of the global appeal his “working pants” would eventually be able to achieve. Over the last 150 years, jeans have gone from something originally designed for miners to a piece of ...