The potential of design thinking

Traditionally startups in India were limited to local geography driven, short-term vision of “produce local” and “sell local”. Recent trends in globalisation and liberalisation have provided greater opportunities to explore markets beyond the country and this warrants a wider thinking — a complete shift in the way we approach problem solving.

The success of this journey for startups will hover around the focus on “who my customer is”, “what the customer wants” and not “what I can offer”. The ability to change the viewpoint ...