The Strategist Quiz #621

1. It is rumoured that the founders of this ___chose the zodiac star sign for twins. Name them and the service they launched 2. Who said this in the early 2000s "I believe that fuel cells will finally end the 100-year reign of the internal combustion engine.

Fuel cells could be the predominant power source in 25 years"? 3. During the WWII, Henry Ford was asked by the then government to help look into creating an assembly line for the Rolls Royce aircraft engines. Later he teamed up with Charles Lindbergh to develop air transportation in general. What did their ...