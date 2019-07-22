The Strategist Quiz #623

1If Diego Maradona is famously linked with the invisible "Hand of God" who in the management world is linked to the "Visible Hand"? 2India is the largest producer of this commodity. The trees of the Soapberry, Jujube, also called ber and the flame of the forest aid in its production.

The pharmaceutical & the cottage toy industries are leading users of this commodity. 3Name the brand which in all likelihood will have this printed on its packaging and why? "Greetings Earthlings. This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space __by any other life form which is ...