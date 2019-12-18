Vocational training over higher education? Prospects are brighter: Report

Composite staffing firm TeamLease Services has good news for those preferring vocational training over higher education, at least from the non-pedigree colleges. Going by its latest and accordingly titled “Vocational Skills one-up on Higher Education” report, the prospects are brighter for the former.

This included a detailed analysis that examined the salary trends of vocational skilled talent and professional degrees holders from poorly ranked institutions. According to the analysis, the average salaries for vocational jobs have grown by 18 per cent whereas ...