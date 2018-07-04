Whirlpool finds ingredients for growth in the kitchen

On June 1, the board of directors of Whirlpool of India was meeting to discuss a prospective M&A deal. A day later, the firm informed the Bombay Stock Exchange in a regulatory filing that the eight-member board, chaired by Arvind Uppal, had decided to acquire 49 per cent stake in Elica PB India, a company dealing in built-in kitchen appliances.

The deal would cost approximately Rs1.62 billion. Whirlpool Corporation – the American appliances major and parent of the local subsidiary – holds 12.5 per cent stake in Elica PB India's Italian parent company Elica SpA. And ...