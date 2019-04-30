Why investors like Sachin Bansal are putting their money on venture debt

When Sachin Bansal, the co-founder of Flipkart who made $1 billion when he exited the company, wrote a Rs 20-crore cheque to Delhi-based start-up Milk Basket, it was his fifth debt deal in less than a year. Bansal has also extended $3 million each to scooter sharing start-up and

He has also lent Rs 250 crore each to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) Altico Capital and IndoStar Capital but experts see them as traditional high yield debt deals and not as

Bansal, like many high-net-worth individuals, has been investing in the equity of While equity offers higher returns and is riskier--typically, only one out of ten investments in a start-up gives bumper returns--debt offers stable returns. firms, which invest in and have raised Series-A or Series-B capital, offer pre-tax net returns of 17-18 per cent.





What’s more, there’s consistent distribution of income: investors earn monthly interest on their investments, which is distributed quarterly. So, they can see the cash flows. There are other subtle differences that make this asset class attractive.

Duration: funds are of seven years versus alternative investment funds (AIFs).

Returns: In AIFs, investors get back-ended returns while venture debt funds can offer returns from the very first quarter. Besides, in venture debt, there’s certainty of returns and exits as the loans get repaid while equity carries an exit risk. Sure, there could be defaults and NPAs in venture debt but they are less than one per cent and budgeted.

Venture debt is a relatively new asset class. Earlier, few banks dabbled in it. Silicon Valley Bank is a pioneer in this business. Its India business was acquired by Temasek and renamed as Innoven Capital in 2015. It is the market leader and deployed Rs 600 crore in 2018.

It is followed by Trifecta Capital, which lent Rs 300 crore last year and plans to deploy Rs 450 crore this year. Trifecta is raising (and investing from) its second fund of Rs 750 crore after having deployed its maiden fund of Rs 500 crore it raised four years back. Other players include Alteria Capital, a spinoff from Innoven, and Blacksoil.

Besides Sachin Bansal, there are a couple of other individual/family offices who also do a few venture debt deals as part of their asset allocation / treasury management strategy. For instance, Infosys founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has done a few venture debt deals through an entity called Prathithi Investments.

In 2018, four players cumulatively deployed Rs 1300 crore, estimates Innoven Capital. This year, the market is expected to absorb venture debt of Rs 1800 crore to Rs 2000 crore, growing at 40-50 per cent. ‘‘(The) Key driver for growth are increasing awareness, more supply, companies becoming bigger,’’ says Ashish Sharma, CEO, Innoven Capital.

are using venture debt to achieve better capital structure, says Rahul Khanna, founder, Trifecta Capital. They can use venture debt for working capital, capex and inventory, he adds. Firms like his also bring in relationships, knowledge and discipline to manage costs. But venture debt is available only for start-ups that have raised Series-A or Series-B capital or have achieved certain maturity and scale.