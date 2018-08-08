With chatbots in the game, film marketing takes a turn for the good

In March this year, Fox Star Studios used a chatbot on Facebook’s messenger platform to promote its summer release Baaghi 2. The bot not only pushed teasers, trailers and clips from the film, but also engaged with viewers using trivia and quizzes. The bot also helped convert interest in the movie into actual ticket sales by providing a link to a ticket booking platform.

Baaghi 2 set the stage for a new kind of movie marketing. It was first film in India to see a bot promoting it. And chances are that more will follow suit. Facebook is putting serious thought and ...