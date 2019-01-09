With rise in consumer-facing biz, service firms emerge as PE sweet spot

With rising growth in ride sharing, online food delivery, e-commerce and social media entities, India-based business process management (BPM) service companies are emerging as sweet spots for private equity (PE) investment.

According to data compiled by research firm Venture Intelligence, close to $1.9 billion (Rs 13,000 crore) of investment has been infused into various BPM firms by global PE majors like Warburg Pincus, Blackstone, TPG Capital and Capital Square Partners in the past five years. In the same period, many of these PE firms had also exited from their investment, ...