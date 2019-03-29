A power-packed game, Ultimate Frisbee puts patience and integrity first

On a Sunday afternoon, about 40 girls and boys from Zamrudpur village in Greater Kailash in South Delhi make their way to the Siri Fort Sports Complex for their weekly practice sessions. Every Saturday and Sunday, for two hours each, the hockey field at the complex transforms into an Ultimate Frisbee ground.

The game of frisbee that young adults and children flock the field for is not the kind you see being played at picnics, but one with rules, points, teams, discs and cones. Vivekananda Srivastava, 41, and Benoy Stephen, 23, have been coaching these players from Delhi-based ultimate ...