Afg vs SL Live score ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka look to bounce back

In today’s match of (CWC), Afghanistan cricket team, led by Gulbadin Naib, will take on Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka cricket team at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have lost their respective opening World Cup matches against Australia and New Zealand. For Sri Lanka, One-day International (ODI) has proved to be the worst format in recent past. In the past 12 months, they have won only four of their 22 games -- three of them dead rubbers and another against Scotland two weeks ago. For Afghanistan, batsman Rahmat Shah and all-rounder Rashid Khan will be key. Talking of the pitch conditions, Cardiff has been known to be a good ground for chasing over the years. The teams batting second have won 15 of the 22 completed ODIs.

world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST.

