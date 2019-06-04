Afg vs SL Live score ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka look to bounce back

-
ALSO READ
ICC CWC 2019 Match 6 highlights: Pak end losing streak, beat Eng by 14 runs
AFG vs AUS, ICC CWC match 4 highlights: Warner takes Australia to easy win
ICC CWC 2019 warm-up match highlights: India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC 2019 match 3 highlights: New Zealand demolish Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC 2019 Ind vs NZ warm-up: New Zealand ease past India by 6 wickets
-
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), Afghanistan cricket team, led by Gulbadin Naib, will take on Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka cricket team at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff. Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have lost their respective opening World Cup matches against Australia and New Zealand. For Sri Lanka, One-day International (ODI) has proved to be the worst format in recent past. In the past 12 months, they have won only four of their 22 games -- three of them dead rubbers and another against Scotland two weeks ago. For Afghanistan, batsman Rahmat Shah and all-rounder Rashid Khan will be key. Talking of the pitch conditions, Cardiff has been known to be a good ground for chasing over the years. The teams batting second have won 15 of the 22 completed ODIs.
Check world cup points table
ICC cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 7: AFG vs SL LIVE streaming
Afghanistan vs Sri lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Afg vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here