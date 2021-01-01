AIFF name TrionTotte as nutrition and hydration partner for Indian Arrows

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced TrionTotte OPC Private Limited as the 'Nutrition and Hydration Partner' for the Indian Arrows for the ongoing football season.

Under the partnership, TrionTotte will be supplying various nutrition, hydration, and strength and conditioning products.

"The junior national teams are the future of Indian football and we are excited to have TrionTotte on board with us for their development. This partnership will enable our young future stars to obtain high-quality nutrition supplements which will complement their growth and help them realise their full potential," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

Azhar Maqsood, Founder & CEO, TrionTotte in his statement stated: "It is a privilege to join All India Football Federation and be the Nutrition and Hydration Partner for Indian Arrows. This is the first step of the journey in moving forward together with Indian football and we are committed to providing excellent quality products to help bring the best in players."

Indian football has been leading the way in resuming sporting activities across the country after the lockdown, with the AIFF being the first sports federation to organise a professional-level sporting event in India -- the Qualifiers in October -- while following all COVID-19 regulations and putting together a bio-secure bubble.

2020 also saw the launch of the federation's new motto -- 'Indian Football. Forward Together', which encapsulates AIFF's aim to drive forward the development of football from the grassroots to domestic to national representative teams through a variety of programmes and support, by working together with its partners and key stakeholders.

TrionTotte has also been awarded as the 'Best Sports Rehydration Products Provider - India' in Fitness and Nutrition Awards 2020 hosted by GHP News. TrionTotte's registered office is in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

