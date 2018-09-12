Asia Cup 2018: Injury hit Bangladesh include Mominul in squad, axe Sabbir

Bangladesh selectors have added batsman Mominul Haque to their squad for as backup to several players with injuries. Opener has an issue with his finger, while uncapped left-hander Nazmul Hossain hurt his left thumb during a recent training session. "We are hopeful they will both play. But we thought Mominul might play just in case they feel any problem," AFP quoted Habibul Bashar.

Bangladesh will play the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in a Group B encounter on September 15 in United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh are in Pool B in the Asia Cup alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 30, Bangladesh announced their 15-man squad for in which batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque were dropped following their poor form against West Indies last month. During the 3-match one-day series last month, Sabbir scored only 27 runs while Anamul made 33. All-rounder and wicketkeeper-batsman were picked instead for the squad. Ariful has played six Twenty20 internationals but is yet to make his debut in other formats. Mithun is being recalled after playing the last of three ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Vice-captain will feature despite suggestions that he would miss the tournament due to an injured finger.

