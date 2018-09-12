Asia Cup 2018: Injury hit Bangladesh include Mominul in squad, axe Sabbir

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh players during practice session. Photo: @BCBtigers

Bangladesh selectors have added batsman Mominul Haque to their squad for Asia Cup 2018 as backup to several players with injuries. Opener Tamim Iqbal has an issue with his finger, while uncapped left-hander Nazmul Hossain hurt his left thumb during a recent training session. "We are hopeful they will both play. But we thought Mominul might play just in case they feel any problem," AFP quoted Habibul Bashar.

Bangladesh will play the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in a Group B encounter on September 15 in United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh are in Pool B in the Asia Cup alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 30, Bangladesh announced their 15-man squad for in which batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque were dropped following their poor form against West Indies last month. During the 3-match one-day series last month, Sabbir scored only 27 runs while Anamul made 33. All-rounder Ariful Haque and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun were picked instead for the squad. Ariful has played six Twenty20 internationals but is yet to make his debut in other formats. Mithun is being recalled after playing the last of three ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Vice-captain Shakib al Hasan will feature despite suggestions that he would miss the tournament due to an injured finger.

Bangladesh squad:

Player Name
Batsman/Bowler/All-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder
Tamim Iqbal Batsman
Mashrafe Mortaza (c) All-rounder
Mohammad Mithun Batsman
Liton Das Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim wicket-keeper
Ariful Haque Batsman
Mahmudullah All-rounder
Mosaddek Hossain All-rounder
Mehidy Hasan All-rounder
Nazmul Islam Bowler
Rubel Hossain Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman Bowler
Abu Hider Rony All-rounder
Nazmul Hossain Shanto Batsman
Mominul Haque Batsman

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 17:24 IST

