Asia Cup 2018, Ind vs Ban live score: Can wounded tigers upstage India?

BUILD-UP Will Bangladesh get third-time lucky? In the Asia Cup 2018 Final, Rohit Sharma’s India will clash with Masrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates today. India will be aiming to reassert their continental supremacy while an injury-hit Bangladesh will hope to shrug off stage fright in the summit clash. A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be spoilsport on Wednesday as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance, despite losing key players to injury. India are expected to play their full-strength playing 11 after a surprising tie against Afghanistan in their last Super Four match on Tuesday. On paper, India will remain clear favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time, while Bangladesh will be hoping to get third-time lucky in today's summit clash. The final match of any tournament is a one-off game in complete isolation from how a team has performed in the rest of the tournament. Even the most consistent teams have slipped on the proverbial banana peel when it has mattered the most. Add to this the fact that the Indo-Bangla cricketing rivalry has grown in intensity in recent years. Injury woes for Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2018 But what is definitely a dampener for Bangladesh heading into the final is the injury that the side is facing. Star batsman Tamim Iqbal is already out with a fractured hand, and top all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan has suffered a finger injury. He is expected to undergo a surgery; that will also force him out of the home series against Zimbabwe starting September 30.

In the final, Indian cricket team will take on injury-hit Bangladesh at the on Friday. Bangladesh, which defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to key players, in an attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.



Bangladesh finished runners-up twice -- to Pakistan in 2012 and India in 2016. For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener in which all the top guns, including skipper and his in-form opening partner were rested.

In the last 10 ODIs between the two teams, India has won 7 matches while Bangladesh came victorious in 2 and one match ended with no result.

