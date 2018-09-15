Asia Cup 2018, SL vs Ban LIVE score: Mortaza wins toss, elects to bat

Here is the playing 11 of both the sides Bangladesh playing 11: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Sri Lanka playing 11: Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Amila Aponso, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva TOSS Mortaza flips the coin, Mathews calls heads. Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat first. PITCH REPORT There is no grass on the pitch and it looked a brilliant wicket to bat on. The dew factor is concern, so the captain who wins toss has to dew in mind. Important Statistic Since, at Dubai International Stadium team batting first won only 8 matches while team bowling first won 15 matches The toss is coming up in next 9 minutes .@BCBtigers have touched down in UAE and here's what ODI Vice-Captain Shakib Al Hasan had to say ahead of #AsiaCup2018! How are you favouring your chances, Bangladesh fans? pic.twitter.com/GctCxcamV0 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2018 Which captain will lay his hands on the #2018AsiaCup ? Comment below! pic.twitter.com/kMzAq2Qhiv — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2018

In the opener, Sri Lanka will take on confident Bangladesh at in the United Arab Emirates. Both the teams are suffering from injuries, Sri Lanka would not have the services of wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Chandimal and all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been suffering from injury to their key players, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. match in the Asia Cup is one of the most anticipated matches after India vs Pakistan clash. Last time, when tigers clashed with Lankans in Nidhas trophy the match went to tense moments where Bangladesh even considered boycotting the run-chase.



Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams record in recent past



Since the start of 2017, in 39 matches Sri Lanka have won only lost 29 matches. Mathews and company can take some confidence from the way they ended the last ODI series at home against South Africa. After going down 0-3, a face-saving, pride-restoring comeback was made to leave with a respectable scoreline of 2-3. The team's transition phase is taking too long and internal issues like administration of the Board and pay disputes have plagued them for quite a while now. However, Bangladesh come into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series win over the Windies in the Caribbean.





