Asia Cup 2018: Star Sports puts weight behind upcoming cricket tournament

Star India’s sports broadcast network Star Sports is gearing up for an intensive sports calendar for the next several months, starting with the Asia Cup that kicks off on September 15. It already has brands such as Coca-Cola, BYJU’s, Dominos, Hero Motors, Google, Britannia, Nerolac, Droom and Dream 11 on board while Unimoni, the newly rebranded UAE Exchange (India) is the tournament’s title sponsor (on ground).

Industry estimates put the advertising rates for the series between Rs 400,000 and Rs 500,000 per 10 seconds. However, the rates for India-Pakistan games ...