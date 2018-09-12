Asia Cup 2018: Three uncapped players in Afghanistan's 17-member squad

Three uncapped players namely Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar have been named in the 17-member Afghanistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning September 15 in the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan are slated to begin their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 17.

While bowlers Sherzad and Wafadar have represented the country in Test and T20 cricket respectively, Munir Ahmad is yet to play for the national side, the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website reported. The inclusion of Sherzad and Wafadar is likely to boost up the pace attack of the team as both the bowlers have performed well in their previous matches.

In the spin department, the trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be providing the team with a much-needed advantage on the tricky Asian tracks. Right-arm bowler Dawlat Zadran, who was a part of the Afghanistan side that recently won the ODI series against Ireland, failed to make it to the ODI squad for the Asia Cup.

