Asia Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming details for Sunday

After a day’s break in Asia Cup 2018, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play their second Super Four encounter today in the United Arab Emirates. In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28. In today’s Asia Cup fixture, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai Stadium while confident Afghanistan will lock horns with Bangladesh, who lost their last two games.
Here’s today's match schedule
Match 2: India vs Pakistan
When and where to watch: India vs Pakistan
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan free live streaming details
India vs Pakistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.
Match 2: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
When and where to watch: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Time: 5:00 PM (IST)
Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan free streaming details
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.