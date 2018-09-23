JUST IN
Asia Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming details for Sunday

In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28

BS Web Team 

After a day’s break in Asia Cup 2018, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play their second Super Four encounter today in the United Arab Emirates. In Super four all teams will play each other one game and top 2 teams will fight for Asia Cup Trophy on September 28. In today’s Asia Cup fixture, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai Stadium while confident Afghanistan will lock horns with Bangladesh, who lost their last two games.

Here’s today's match schedule

Match 2: India vs Pakistan

When and where to watch: India vs Pakistan

Time: 5:00 PM (IST)

Stadium: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India vs Pakistan free live streaming details

India vs Pakistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.

Match 2: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

When and where to watch: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Time: 5:00 PM (IST)

Stadium: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan free streaming details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.
