Asia Cup 2018 Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium to host Ban vs Afg match

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a cricket ground located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It will stage matches continuously from September 20, when Bangladesh take on Afghanistan. It will then go on to stage the super-four matches along with Dubai on September 21, 23, 25 and 26. The stadium cost $23 million to build and was opened in May 2004 with its inaugural first-class match being an Intercontinental Cup fixture between Scotland and Kenya in November. The stadium is dominated by two large stands at either end, with the areas square of the wicket offering grass banks for additional seating. It can hold 20,000 people.
In 2006, Abu Dhabi Stadium hosted India vs Pakistan match to help Kashmir earthquake victims. The series was also known as Friendship series. Among the stadium's most memorable events were the back-to-back charity matches between rivals Pakistan and India in April 2006. These matches were significant as the arch-rivals put aside their differences to support the victims of the 2005 Pakistan earthquake.
Sheikh Zayed Stadium: History
Following the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka national cricket team, Pakistan was unable to host home matches at the stadium. Pakistan has hosted series against Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa at this stadium. Because of the Indian general election, the first leg of 2014's Indian Premier League was played there as well as in Dubai DSC Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Key Statistics at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|Total matches
|38
|Matches won by Teams batting first
|24
|Matches won by Teams bowling first
|14
|Average first innings score
|247
|Average 2nd innings score
|208
|Highest Total
|313/9 in 50 Overs by Pak vs SL
|Lowest Total
|63/10 in 18.3 Overs by AFG vs Sco
|Highest runchase
|295/6 in 49.5 Overs by Pak vs WI
|Lowest Total defended
|180/3 in 20 Overs by UAE vs PNG