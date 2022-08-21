Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Teams, venue and road to the main tournament

The battle for continental supremacy has started to shape up once again as is being played after a gap of four years. The last took place in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates and it was a 50-over affair. Now, it has moved into the 20-over format and it is the second edition of the Aisa Cup in that format. The first ever T20 took place in 2016 in Bangladesh where India defeated Bangladesh in the final.

Now, with the T20 World Cup just a few months away, all the six teams (if UAE qualifies for the main tournament Asia Cup) will be taking this tournament as their best practice for the biggest tournament. Thus for UAE, qualifying for the main tournament is very important.

How does the Asia Cup 2022 qualification take place?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualification has begun on August 20, 2022, and four teams are part of this. Hongkong, UAE, Singapore and Kuwait will be fighting through to make it to the main tournament of Asia Cup 2022.

What is the venue of the Asia Cup 2022 qualification?

While the main Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place in the UAE, the qualification tournament is going to be held at Al Amerat Ground in Muscat, Oman.

What is the format of the Asia Cup Qualification 2022 tournament?

It is a single round-robin format in which four teams would play each other once. The team that finishes at the top of the table will make it to the main tournament. It will be placed in Group A alongside India and Pakistan.

Schedule of the Asia Cup Qualification 2022

All Matches take place at 07:30 pm IST except on August 24, 2022

August 20, 2022

Hong Kong vs Singapore, 1st Match

Al Amerat Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Aug 21,

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait, 2nd Match

Al Amerat Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Aug 22, 2022

United Arab Emirates vs Singapore, 3rd Match

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Aug 23, 2022

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, 4th Match

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Aug 24, 2022, 05:30 pm IST

Singapore vs Kuwait, 5th Match

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, 6th Match

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat