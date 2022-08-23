Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers: Kuwait vs Hong Kong; timings, weather and pitch

Hong Kong will face Kuwait in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers to climb up the table and book their place in the main tournament. Four teams are competing to lead the table and face India and Pakistan in Group A matches of the upcoming 2022. Each team will play three games.

The journey of Singapore is almost over, as they have already lost against and the United Arab Emirates. So, the competition is now between UAE, and . Today's match will be crucial for both: and .

Both, Hong Kong and have played one match and defeated their opponents. Currently, Hong Kong is ranked 2nd out of 4 teams, while Kuwait is in the 3rd sport because of the Net-run-rate difference. Whoever wins today, will have better chances of playing with India and Pakistan in group A.

2022 Qualifiers, Kuwait Vs Hong Kong: Predicted Playing XI

Kuwait:

Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Aslam (c), Sayed Monib, Edson Silva, Mohamed Shafeeq, Yasin Patel.

Hong Kong:

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Scott McKechnie (wk), Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsas Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

2022 Qualifiers, Kuwait vs Hong Kong: When and where can you watch the match?

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers between Hong Kong and Kuwait will be telecast live on the Disney+ app and Star Sports Network at 7.30 pm on August 23, Tuesday. The venue of the match is Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Pitch report

Al Amerat Cricket ground is a batting-friendly surface and has witnessed high-scoring contests in recent years. The team batting second would have an unfair advantage as they will be able to judge the pace in the second innings. However, spinners might have an edge in the middle overs. The highest score in the T20 format on this ground is registered by Kuwait (210/4) against Bahrain(123/10) in February 2020. Also, the average total over the past six months has been 172.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Weather forecast

According to the weather forecast, there are no chances of precipitation. Also, the temperature will be around 32-degree celsius mark, and humidity would be hovering at 60 per cent.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Who are the favourites?

If we talk about the overall tournament, UAE and Hong Kong are the favourites. However, it would be a loving surprise if Kuwait outshines Hong Kong and climbs to the top. Recently, Kuwait won their opening game against UAE by chasing 174 and scoring 9 runs of the last six balls with one wicket in hand.

On the other hand, Hong Kong faced Singapore in their previous game and defeated them by 8 runs while defending a meagre 149. Ehsan Khan was the player of the match for picking up three wickets.

It would be interesting to see the contest between Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) and Ravija Sandarawun (Kuwait) as both are looking in their best form. However, Hong Kong has a better chance of winning the match because of its previous track record and better bowling lineup.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)