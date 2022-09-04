- Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran condoles death of Cyrus Mistry
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Live: Pakistan win toss, ask India to bat first
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: The Indian team would be looking to continue its dominance over Pakistan after defeating the neighbours in the first game of the tournament.
India vs Pakistan | Asia Cup | Asia Cup Twenty20
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Hardik Pandya will once again be importnat in India vs Pakistan clash at the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 tonight. Source: @bcci
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live
The India-Pakistan rivalry on the field of cricket is going to get renewed once again as the two teams take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this Sunday.
This is now the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 and each match will have heavy consequences attached to it. Sri Lanka won their first match against Afghanistan and is sitting atop the Points Table. Therefore, both Pakistan and India would be looking to win this battle and get two points on the board.
Asia Cup: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli batting together is dangerous for India
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Toss
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against Rohit Sharma’s India.
IND vs PAK Super Four: How will teams shape up?
Mohammad Hasnain has come in place of injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the Pakistan playing eleven.
India made three changes in their playing 11 from the last game. Hardik Pandya came in place of Dinesh Karthik while Deepak Hooda replaced Ravindra Jadeja. Ravi Bishnoi has come in place of Avesh Khan as India have gone in with two regular spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Bishnoi.
India Playing 11
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan Playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates from every happening on the field during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 live here
