Asia Cup India vs Hong Kong Live: India lose Rohit, score 44 in Powerplay
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led India would look to make the most use of its match against Hong Kong who have qualified by beating UAE, Kuwait and Singapore.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team will be up against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022
India did well to come out of a gruesome battle against Pakistan in their first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. Now, playing againstHong Kong, they would be looking to iron out all the shortcomings, especially in the batting department.
India vs Hong Kong Toss
Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rohit Sharma-led India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.
IND vs HKG: How have the teams shaped up?
The only change that India could make is to play Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik. However, Karthik did not do anything silly to be discarded. Hence, India opted to rest Hardik Pandya and have given Rishabh Pant a chance eventually
Hong Kong is an unknown commodity for India fans so it would be great to know that Nizakat Khan, their skipper, is a decent outswing medium-fast bowler. They have good wrist spinners in Ghazanfar and Yasim Murtuza. Kinchit Shah and Babar Hayat are their prime batters to look out for and most probably all of them would be part of the playing eleven in tomorrow’s game.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Hong Kong Playing 11
Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Hong Kong Live Updates: Catch all the updates from every happening on the field during India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 live here
