Asian Games 2018 LIVE: Indian women Kabaddi team take on Japanese challenge

2018 kicked off with a spectacular and gala opening ceremony. President of Indonesia entered the stadium on a motorbike performing some stunts. On the first day of the event, an array of medals will be on the line across games. India's ace wrestler Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia and other athletes will do their best to win the place on the podium. The women’s hockey tea, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19. Sports like Artistic Gymnastics, Cycling Mountain Bike, Equestrian, Fencing, Shooting, Swimming, Taekwondo, Wrestling, and Wushu have medals to grab on the first day. Indian Kabaddi Team will play two matches today while Women's Hockey team will play the hosts — Indonesia — in the evening.

Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals. The best performance by India at the came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how Indians fair on the first day of 2018. Shooters and wrestlers are expected to win medals and start the campaign on a high. The day will start at 6:00 IST and the last event will commence at 19:00 IST.