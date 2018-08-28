Asian Games 2018 LIVE, Day 10: Can P V Sindhu strike gold in Badminton?

India won five medals on day nine of the ongoing Asian Games 2018, three of them silver, and a gold and silver apiece. Neeraj Chopra won the gold in Men's Javelin Throw. Dharun Ayyasamy (in Men's 400m Hurdles), Sudha Singh (in Men's Javelin Throw), and Neena Varakil (Women's Lonwin amp), all won silver. Shuttler Saina Nehwal was defeated by Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying, but the Indian ace did wina bronze, thereby earning the first Indian badminton medal at Asian Games
in 36 years. On day 10, P V Sindhu will have a chance to grab gold when she plays the final of Women's Badminton Singles against Tai Tzuying of Chinese Taipei. Korea and India will also play Compound Team Finals in Archery in both men and women sections. India also has chances for medal in athletics.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally
. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in 18th Asian Games
.