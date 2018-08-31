Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 13: Women's hockey to avenge men's loss

India on day 12 won five medals in total to push their medal tally to 59 which includes 13 gold medals. Indians had put in a lot of hope in the duo of Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, the gold and silver medallists of the men's 800m, which was in the final of men's 1500m. While the gold medallist Manjit failed to repeat his feat and finished fourth. Johnson brought a home a gold. India also clinched a gold for the fifth consecutive time in the women's 4x400m relay event. Indian men were able to secure a gold in their 4x400m relay. Other than this. India's Seema Punia won a bronze in women's discus throw and a bronze came from Chitra Palakeezh Unnikrishnan in the women's 1500m final. However, India a suffered a major setback in men's hockey where the Indian team failed to qualify for the final and lost to Malaysia 6-7 in the semis in a penalty shootout. On day 13, India will hope for a gold medal from the women's hockey team, where India will face Japan in the final. Indian boxers, Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishnan, will look to book a berth for the final today.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally
. The best performance by India at the Asian Games
came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in the 18th Asian Games
.