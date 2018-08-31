Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 13: Women's hockey to avenge men's loss

India on day 12 won five medals in total to push their medal tally to 59 which includes 13 gold medals. Indians had put in a lot of hope in the duo of Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, the gold and silver medallists of the men's 800m, which was in the final of men's 1500m. While the gold medallist Manjit failed to repeat his feat and finished fourth. Johnson brought a home a gold. India also clinched a gold for the fifth consecutive time in the women's 4x400m relay event. Indian men were able to secure a gold in their 4x400m relay. Other than this. India's Seema Punia won a bronze in women's discus throw and a bronze came from Chitra Palakeezh Unnikrishnan in the women's 1500m final. However, India a suffered a major setback in men's hockey where the Indian team failed to qualify for the final and lost to Malaysia 6-7 in the semis in a penalty shootout. On day 13, India will hope for a gold medal from the women's hockey team, where India will face Japan in the final. Indian boxers, Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishnan, will look to book a berth for the final today.