Asian Games 2018: Meet the medal winners who have made India proud

Indian men's Kabaddi team settled for Bronze Medal in the Asian Games. The men's kabaddi team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Iran in the semi-finals. Iran scripted history in the annals of world kabaddi by stunning India 27-18 in the semi-finals. Pakistan lost 24-27 to a much improved South Korea in the other last four clash. The two Sub-continental powers reigning world champions India and once formidable Pakistan will thus have to be satisfied with a bronze medal each. This is the first time since the traditional rural sport was included in the Asian Games in 1990 that the Indian men's team will not take home the gold.