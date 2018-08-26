Asian Games 2018: Meet the medal winners who have made India proud

PRAJNESH PRABHAKARAN GETS BRONZE
India on Friday won their fourteenth bronze medal in the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games as Prajnesh Prabhakaran lost his semi-final clash against Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in Men's Singles event of Tennis. In badminton, on the other hand, Indian challenge in Men's Singles event came to an end after HS Prannoy lost his opening round to Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand.
INDIAN ROWERS WIN QUADRUPLE SCULLS GOLD
Indian rowers Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh came up with a superb performance to win gold in the men's quadruple sculls category at the 18th Asian Games here on Friday. This is only the second gold for India since they started participating in the rowing events at the Asiad. The first was won by Bajrang Lal Takhar in men's singles sculls at the 2010 Games. The Indian team clocked a time of 6 minutes and 17.13 seconds while hosts Indonesia clocked 6:20.58 to take the silver. Thailand had to be content with the bronze at 6:22.41.
BOPANNA-SHARAN PAIR LANDS MEN'S DOUBLES GOLD AT ASIAN GAMES
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan notched up their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance. Bopanna and Sharan defeated Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3 6-4 in 52 minutes. Less than 20 minutes into the match, the Indians were 4-1 ahead, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got. In no time, the top seeds were serving for the set with a 5-3 lead and Bopanna's booming serve wrapped it up in style for them
HEENA SIDHU BAGS BRONZE IN 10M AIR PISTOL EVENT
Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Friday won a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian games.The 28-year-old scored a total of 219.2 points to finish third on the podium. While Chinese shooter Qian Wang bagged gold with a score tally of 240.3, Minjung Kim of Korea settled for a bronze medal with 237.6 points.
INDIAN EVES SETTLE FOR SILVER IN KABADDI
Indian women's Kabaddi team settled for a silver medal in the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games as they went down 24-27 against the Iranian side in the summit clash on Friday. After a strong start to the match, the defending champions could not hold on to their initial three-point lead and conceded the first-half 19-22 to their Iranian counterparts.
ANKITA RAINA BAGS BRONZE IN WOMEN'S SINGLES TENNIS
Indian tennis player, Ankita Raina on Thursday won a bronze medal after losing to Shuai Zhang of China in women's singles event semi-final at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games. The 25-year-old was defeated 6-4, 6-7 by her Chinese opponent in the two hours and eleven minutes. Raina had earlier thrashed Wong Eudice Chong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-final of the event.
DUSHYANT WINS BRONZE IN ROWING
Dushyant won India its first medal in rowing at the ongoing 18th Asian Games, claiming a bronze in men's lightweight single sculls. Korea's Hyunsu Park and Hong Kong's Chun Gun Chiu won the gold and silver medals respectively.Dushyant finished third on the podium with a timing of 7.18.76 as India enjoyed a good beginning to the sicth day of competition.
YOUNG VIHAN WINS ASIAD SILVER IN MEN'S DOUBLE TRAP
All of 15, Shardul Vihan clinched the silver medal in the men's double trap shooting event at the 18th Asian Games. Uttar Pradesh teenager Vihan shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched the gold medal with a score of 74. Qatar's Al Marri Hamad Ali bagged the bronze after shooting 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range.
INDIAN ROWERS WIN TWO BRONZE MEDALS
India bagged two bronze medals in rowing through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls after Dushyant started the day with a third-place finish in lightweight single sculls at the Asian Games here. They clocked 7:04.61 to win bronze in their event at the JSC Lake. Japan's Miyaura Masayuki and Takeda Masahiro won the gold with a timing of 7:01.70 while Koreans Kim Byunghoon and Lee Minhyuk (7:03.22) bagged silver.
IRAN BEAT INDIA IN KABADDI SEMIS TO SCRIPT HISTORY
Indian men's Kabaddi team settled for Bronze Medal in the Asian Games. The men's kabaddi team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Iran in the semi-finals. Iran scripted history in the annals of world kabaddi by stunning India 27-18 in the semi-finals. Pakistan lost 24-27 to a much improved South Korea in the other last four clash. The two Sub-continental powers reigning world champions India and once formidable Pakistan will thus have to be satisfied with a bronze medal each. This is the first time since the traditional rural sport was included in the Asian Games in 1990 that the Indian men's team will not take home the gold.
SANTOSH WINS BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA
Santosh Kumar, a bronze medallist from 2013 World Championships, lost 0-2 to Vietnam's Truong Giang Bui in the Sanda 56 kg category. Earlier in the week, Santosh had beaten Myanmar's Linn Thu Rain in the Round of 32 and followed that with a win over Yemen's Wazid Zaid Ali in Round of 16. Santosh reached the medal round with a win in the quarterfinals over Thailand's Phithak Poakrathok.
17 YEAR-OLD ROSHIBINA DEVI CLAIMS BRONZE ON DEBUT
Roshibina Devi (60kg women's Sanda) had a lucky draw and was seeded straight into the quarterfinals, where she beat Pakistan's Mubashra before losing 0-1 to China's Cai Yingying in the semifinals today.
SURYA BHANU PRATAP SINGH WON BRONZE MEDAL IN THE 60 KG CATEGORY
Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (60kg Sanda), who had beaten Abdul Soyan Haris and Jean Claude Saclag in the earlier rounds, also lost 0-2 to Erfan Ahangarian of Iran in the semifinals. Wushu, a Chinese Kung-fu, is different from other combat sports as it is a mix of kick-boxing and wrestling.
GREWAL WINS BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA
Narender Grewal (65kg) had to be content with a bronze medal yet again in the Asian Games after losing the men's Sanda semifinals even as the Indian Wushu team savoured its best ever show at the continental showpiece with four medals. He lost 0-2 to Iran's Foroud Zafari in the 65kg semifinals after getting the better of Clemente Tabugara of the Philippines and Akmal Rakhimov in the earlier rounds.
RAHI SARNOBAT BECOMES FIRST INDIAN FEMALE SHOOTER TO WIN GOLD AT ASIAN GAMES
Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m air pistol finals. The 27-year-old held her nerve to pip Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in a heart-stopping contest after both were tied at 34 points following 10 series of five shots each, taking it to a shoot-off. Both found the target four times in the shoot-off, leading to another shoot-off where Rahi shot three and the Thai two, ensuring a historic gold for the Kohlapur-born shooter.
DIVYA KAKRAN WINS BRONZE MEDAL IN WOMEN'S FREESTYLE 68KG
Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India's wrestling tally at the 18th Asian Games, beating Taipei's Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout for the 68kg category. The 20-year-old Asian championships silver-medallist prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.
INDIA WIN FIRST HISTORIC BRONZE IN SEPAK TAKRAW
India clinched a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepaktakraw despite its men's regu team losing to defending champion Thailand. The Indian men's regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal. India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign.
16-YEAR-OLD SAURABH CHAUDHARY CLAIMS GOLD ON DEBUT
Debutant teenager Saurabh Chaudhary clinched India's first shooting gold of the 18th Asian Games, fetching the top honours in the men's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old Chaudhary, who topped the qualifying round, shot a Games record score of 240.7 to pip Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda (239.7) in an exciting final to add a gold to India's shooting tally of two silver and a bronze this Asiad. Hobby shooter Abhishek Verma, also making his Asian Games debut at 29, settled for the bronze medal in the same event with a score of 219.3.
SANJEEV RAJPUT WINS SILVER IN MEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS
Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal after letting slip early domination in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 18th Asian Games. The 37-year-old shot 452.7 to claim the silver medal, while China's Hui Zicheng notched up the gold medal with a score of 453.3. Japan's Matsumoto Takayuki bagged the bronze with 441.4.
VINESH WINS ASIAD GOLD IN WOMEN'S WRESTLING
Vinesh Phogat created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category. She was a medal-favourite in her category and was likely to face stiff competition from Japan's Yuki Irie, whom she outclassed 6-2 in the final. It is surely a ground-breaking achievement for the 23-year-old firebrand Haryana wrestler, who is connected to Dangal-famed Phogat family.
LAKSHAY CLAIMS SILVER IN MEN'S TRAP EVENT
Young Indian shooter Lakshay claimed the silver medal in the men's trap event of the Asian Games.The 19-year-old Lakshay shot 39 out of 45 to finish second on the podium. Taipei's Kunpi Yang won the gold medal while equalling the Games record with 48. Korea's Daemyeong Ahn bagged bronze after scoring 30 at the JSC Shooting Range in Jakarta.
DEEPAK KUMAR BAGS SILVER IN 10M AIR RIFLE
After a hard-fought final, Indian shooter Deepak Kumar bagged a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event. Deepak secured a score of 247.7 to finish at the second position behind China's Haoran Yang, who bagged the gold with an Asian Games record score of 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range. Ravi Kumar, the other Indian in the fray, made a fourth-place finish with a score of 205.2.
WRESTLER BAJRANG PUNIA GETS INDIA ITS GOLD AT THE EVENT
Wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged the first gold medal for India at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday, defeating Japanese Daichi Takatani 11-8 in Men's 65kg freestyle event. The 24-year-old played aggressively throughout the game and never allowed his opponent to take a lead. He dedicated his medal to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at 93 last week.
SHOOTERS APURVI, RAVI OPEN INDIA'S ACCOUNT
The Indian pair of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar made the country proud on Sunday as they bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The Indian duo scored 429.9 points to hand India their first medal of the prestigious quadrennial event. Starting with the second position with 10 initial shots, Chandela and Kumar maintained their spot with a score of 308.5 points.