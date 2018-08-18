Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony: When and where to watch Asiad Games live

The will begin with a spectacular opening ceremony today at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Jakarta. For the first time in the history of the Asian Games, also known as Asiad Games, the sporting event will be hosted by two cities — Jakarta and Palembang. The pan-Asian multi-sport tournament returns to Indonesia after a gap of fifty-six year, having been held last in Jakarta in 1962. The opening ceremony is scheduled to feature renowned Indonesian singers such as Anggun, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. The stage of opening ceremony — which measures 120 metres in length, 30 metres in width and 26 metres in height — will showcase a towering mountain in the background, accompanied by plants and flowers unique to the host nation.

Artists line up for opening ceremony

Asian javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra will be India's flag bearer in the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018. Chopra, 20, is one of India's brightest prospects to win a gold medal at the Asiad as he delivered a season-best effort of 86.47 meters in men's javelin throw at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG). A total of 572 athletes will be participating in the event in 36 different sports categories. The contingent will be led by Chef de Mission Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, India finished eighth, with 57 medals. This time, the Indian contingent, which has several youngsters, will look to break jinx of not winning 15 gold medals in Asiad. Historically, India has never won more than 15 gold medals in even one of the 17 editions of the competition so far. India’s best – 15 golds – came in the first edition 67 years back when it ushered in the Games by hosting them in Delhi at the National Stadium. Since then, Indians have struggled to come near that mark, the exceptions being the 2010 Guangzhou Games where the country won 14 gold medals and the 1982 Games at home, where it won 13 gold.

Here's all you need to know about 18th live

When and where to watch:

Date: August 18, 2018

Event: Opening Ceremony of the Asian Games 2018

Opening ceremony commences: 5:30 PM (IST)

Athletes Parade: 6:15 PM (IST), Duration: 45 minutes

Protocol: 7:00 pm (IST), Duration: 15 minutes

Cultural event: 7:15 PM (IST), Duration: 75 minutes

Ceremony concludes: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

Asiad 2018 opening ceremony live streaming details

The 2018 will be broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary. will be available for live streaming on app and portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app. National Broadcaster DD National will also broadcast the opening ceremony on terrestrial channels from 5:30 pm (IST) onwards.