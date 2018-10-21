Asian Hockey Championship LIVE score: India 1 | 0 Japan in first quarter

4th minute: Lalit Kumar Uppadhaya scores first goal for India as Akashdeep flashes 4' GOAL! @lalithockey is right on time to deflect @akashdeeps985's furious ball lashed into the circle. India score first! IND 1-0 JPN#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/9D1XeE7Sph — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 1st minute: India nearly scored a goal in the first minute but Mandeep doesn't get a support from others It’s PUSHBACK! Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s third match at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 against Japan on 21st October 2018 is now underway. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/08QNrAXgSP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will take on Japan in their third match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 21st October 2018. Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD from 10:40 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/wblwEEDTWE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 After India's National Anthem its a time for Japan National Anthem India National Anthem is playing right now

In match 7 of Hero Asian Men’s Hockey Championship , Manpreet Singh’s India will take on Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Japan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. India will look to continue their unbeaten run in Asian while Japan will be high on confidence after beating South Korea 2-0 in match 5 on Saturday. However, In the Asian Games 2018, India thrashed Japan 8-0 but failed to get past Malaysia in semis, whom Japan defeated in the finals. So, it will be interesting to see how Japan performs on the turf today.

India’s performance against Pakistan

Skipper Manpreet Singh put on a stellar show as India registered a facile 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the Asian on Saturday. India got off to the worst possible start as Pakistan forced a goal in the opening minute of the match through a penalty corner. In the first quarter of the game, Pakistan dominated as India struggled to penetrate the Pakistan defence. But India came back strongly and dominated rest of the quarter whereas Pakistan player looked tired in the final quarter.

