Asian Hockey Championship LIVE score: India 1 | 0 Japan in first quarter

4th minute: Lalit Kumar Uppadhaya scores first goal for India as Akashdeep flashes 4' GOAL! @lalithockey is right on time to deflect @akashdeeps985's furious ball lashed into the circle. India score first! IND 1-0 JPN#INDvJPN #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/9D1XeE7Sph — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 1st minute: India nearly scored a goal in the first minute but Mandeep doesn't get a support from others It’s PUSHBACK! Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s third match at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 against Japan on 21st October 2018 is now underway. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/08QNrAXgSP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will take on Japan in their third match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 21st October 2018. Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD from 10:40 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/wblwEEDTWE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 21, 2018 After India's National Anthem its a time for Japan National Anthem India National Anthem is playing right now