Asian Hockey Championship 2018 LIVE: India 2 | 1 South Korea at half time

25' Korea has considerably raised the tempo of their play in Q2 as the Indian defenders work in sync to avert any danger. IND 2-1 KOR#INDvKOR #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2018 Possession in opposite half India 55% | 45% Malaysia 22nd minute: Penalty Corner for Korea as the ball lifts off in the dee dangerously from the India defender. But South Korea fails to score 20th minute: South Korea scores their first goal 20' GOAL! Korea pull one back courtesy of their #8 whose powerful shot to the top-right goes past @16Sreejesh. IND 2-1 KOR#INDvKOR #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2018 18' Q2 starts off on a different note as the first, as both teams force quick turn-overs in possession. IND 2-0 KOR#INDvKOR #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2018 AFTER FIRST QUARTER: India lead by 2 goals against South Korea

In Match 13 of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy, India, led by Manpreet Singh, take on South Korea at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. India will look to put an impressive performance after the goalless draw against South Korea on Tuesday. Defending champions India were held to a goalless draw by Malaysia in a fast-paced round robin encounter of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018. Both India and Asian Games Silver medallists Malaysia now have 10 points each from four outings in the preliminary round-robin league, with India topping the standings on the basis of a superior goal difference. The Indian team got off to a nervy start on Tuesday night and they wasted several scoring opportunities early in the match.



They had a spate of chances early in the contest, only for Hardik Singh to fritter away a scoring opportunity, Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner flick being blocked by the Malaysian goalkeeper and Mandeep Singh failing to get a touch on long diagonal balls twice in the first quarter. Malaysia created one opening on a counter-attack but mostly fell back to defend their goal against the Indian strikers.



