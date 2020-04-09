Australia tour of Bangladesh in June postponed over coronavirus pandemic

The Australia’s tour of Bangladesh for two Test matches in June has been postponed due to Covid-19 or pandemic.

The first test was scheduled to begin from June 11 in Chattogram while the second match was to be played from June 19 in Dhaka.

The Australia vs Bangladesh Test series was slated to count for points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The inaugural final of the tournament is scheduled for June in 2021.

Earlier, Australia's captain Tim Paine had said that the two-match campaign was "unlikely" to go ahead, and the boards of both nations have agreed it will be impossible to stage the Tests as planned due to the fallout of the global health crisis.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said the global cricket calendar is very busy but "we will do everything we can to honor our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on an agreed date".

The Bangladesh-Australia series is the second in the world championship to be postponed. England returned home from Sri Lanka last month at the start of the outbreak.