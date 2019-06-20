JUST IN
Aus vs BAN Live score ICC CWC 2019: Can Aussies stop Shakib threat today?

Australia is placed at the third position with eight points on ICC CWC points table. Check Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Shakib-Al-Hasan raises his bat after hitting century against West Indies
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), Bangladesh cricket team will try to keep up their winning momentum, while Australia cricket team would strive to seal their semi-final berth when the two sides clash with each other at Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Australia will enter the match with four wins and one loss from their five games. Currently, Australia is placed at the third position with eight points on ICC CWC points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh is placed at fifth position with five points.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 26: Aus vs Ban LIVE streaming
 
Australia vs Bangladesh world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Aus vs Ban cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

