Aus vs Pak LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Aussies look to bounce back at Taunton
Head to head in world cups, Australia have a slight advantage as they won 5 out of 9 matches while Pakistan won four. Check Australia vs Pakistan Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
David Warner during practice session. Photo: AP | PTI
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 17: Aus vs Pak LIVE streaming
Australia vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Aus vs Pak cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
