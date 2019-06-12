Aus vs Pak LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Aussies look to bounce back at Taunton

JUST IN
Head to head in world cups, Australia have a slight advantage as they won 5 out of 9 matches while Pakistan won four. Check Australia vs Pakistan Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

ICC CWC 2019, David Warner
David Warner during practice session. Photo: AP | PTI
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Australian team led by Aaron Finch will aim to bounce back after India drubbing against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan cricket team at County Ground in Taunton. On the other hand, Pakistan looked like a team stuck in a different era in their 10-wicket loss to the West Indies cricket team but they bounced back in the most unlikely fashion with a clinical 14-run win over hosts and tournament favourites England. They will look to continue their winning momentum. However, the inclement weather over the last two days around England, which has resulted in two consecutive wash-outs, the flood alert around the country hasn't been extended to Taunton. Though, the weather at Taunton doesn’t look good, as there are chances of rain. According to accuweather.com, there is 56 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Head to head in world cups, Australia have a slight advantage as they won 5 out of 9 matches while Pakistan won four.

