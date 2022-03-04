Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away at 52

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, according to Australian media reports quoting a statement from his management. He was 52.

According to 'foxsports.com.au', Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by the website said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne got 293 wickets.

Warne, who was born on September 13, 1969, had retired from all formats of cricket in July 2013. He was regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket.

Warne's stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne was also the captain of the Indian Premier League's Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and led the team to its first IPL title.