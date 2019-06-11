- Job market gloom continues: Only 13% firms plan to hire in Q2, shows survey
- Reliance Group paid Rs 35,000 cr to lenders in 14 months: Anil Ambani
- Right to liberty non-negotiable, says SC; grants bail to Prashant Kanojia
- PM Modi to meet China's Xi Jinping at Bishkek this week: What to expect
- Amazon beats Google as the most valuable brand, Apple clings on to 2nd spot
- Auto in slow lane: Domestic passenger vehicle sales drop 20% in May
BAN vs SL LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Rain threat looms on today's match
In head to head comparisons last year, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have won two matches each in 4 encounters. Check Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket against New Zealand
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 16: BAN vs SL LIVE streaming
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream BAN vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
