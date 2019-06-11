JUST IN
BAN vs SL LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Rain threat looms on today's match

In head to head comparisons last year, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have won two matches each in 4 encounters. Check Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket against New Zealand
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Bangladesh cricket team will look to return to winning ways after two consecutive defeats when they face a depleted Sri Lanka cricket team in their fourth World Cup game at the Bristol Cricket Ground. On the other hand, Sri Lanka led by Dimuth Karunaratne will look to put another brilliant performance after they recovered from 10-wicket thrashing from the hands of New Zealand in their tournament opener. They defeated Afghanistan in a rain curtailed match in their second world cup match. However, the forecast for today’s match may not be a good news for the fans as there is a 90 per cent chance of rain on match day. In recent head to head comparisons, Bangladesh and Sri lanka have won two matches each in 4 encounters.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream BAN vs SL cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
